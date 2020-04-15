South Summit Fire crews get extra help to reach raging cabin fire

Photo: South Summit Fire District/Facebook

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah, April 15, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — South Summit Fire District crews responded to a cabin fire Tuesday and were assisted by people in the area who were willing to lend more than a hand.

The burning structure was not near the road and was surrounded by trees.

A Facebook post by South Summit FD says the firefighters couldn’t get their engines to the cabin and were assisted by citizens who donated their time, ATVs, and snowmobiles to get the fire crews to the scene.

Here’s the post:

