Spanish Fork man arrested on charges of lewdness involving a child

SPANISH FORK, Utah, Dec. 26, 2019 (Gephardt Daily) — A Spanish Fork man is facing a charge of lewdness involving a child after he allegedly touched himself multiple times in the presence of a 7-year-old girl.

A probable cause statement from Utah County said Josiah Chris Reeder, 29, was charged with lewdness, a class A misdemeanor, on Dec. 13.

Reeder told officers that in the summer of 2019, a 7-year-old female was at his home and he believes she caught him touching himself in the living room.

“Josiah said that he was sitting on a chair in the living room which can be seen from the bottom of the stairs of the main floor of the home,” the statement said. “The stairs are by the front door. Josiah said there was a mirror by the front door and that the 7-year-old girl was at the bottom of the stairs and he could see her standing there in the mirror from where he was sitting on the couch.”

Reeder said that he stopped touching himself when he realized she could see him. However, he said that after that incident, there were other times that he intentionally touched himself where she would be able to see him.

“Josiah said that around July of 2019, the same girl was at his home playing,” the statement said. “Josiah said they were in the same living room he had spoken about previously. Josiah said she was sitting in the same chair that he had been sitting in.”

He then went to the bottom of the stairs and began to touch himself with the intent of the child seeing him. The suspect told police there were around four other similar incidents involving the girl.

Reeder was transported to Utah County Jail with his bail set at $500.