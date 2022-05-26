Springville man found shot dead, stepdaughter booked into jail

SPRINGVILLE, Utah, May 26, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 75-year-old Springville man is dead and his stepdaughter has been booked into jail on charges including murder.

Springville EMS crews were called to the scene, at 471 N. 100 East, just before 10:48 a.m. Wednesday regarding “an elderly man regarding an existing medical condition,” says a statement released by the Springville Police Department.

“The man was found to be unresponsive, (and) medical began rendering aide. Police were requested when medical found the patient had sustained a gunshot wound to the head.”

The victim, Michael Huff, was pronounced dead at the scene, Lt. Warren Foster, Springville Police Department, told Gephardt Daily.

“Krista Mortensen, a 33-year-old stepdaughter, was on the scene, but was uncooperative,” the police statement says. “Based on evidence so far in the investigation, Krista Mortensen was booked into the Utah County Jail.”

Initial charges against Mortensen are:

Murder, a first-degree felony

Obstruction of justice, a second-degree felony

Possession of a firearm by a restricted person, a third-degree felony