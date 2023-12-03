Springville man jailed, being investigated for alleged assaults that left 1 victim on life support

SPRINGVILLE, Utah, Dec. 3, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A Springville man has been booked into the Utah County jail after an alleged assault on his boyfriend and his boyfriend’s father, which left the older man on life support with an unknown prognosis, arrest documents say.

An affidavit filed by Springville police in the arrest of the suspect, in his 30s, says officers responded to the scene Saturday morning and arrested the man who had called in the report, at 6:02 a.m. The suspect said he and his boyfriend, victim 1, had been fighting, and his boyfriend had left the residence in his vehicle.

“Upon arrival officers met with (the accused man) outside the residence and were informed that there was an altercation between himself, his boyfriend (V1) and his boyfriend’s father (V2) who also lives at the residence,” the affidavit says.

“Officers entered the residence and found V2 unconscious and not breathing. Emergency medical care was rendered and the male was transported to the hospital where he was placed on life support. The full extent of his injuries and prognosis are unknown at this time.”

Springville police located the accused man’s boyfriend and interviewed him.

“V1 advised that he and (the man) had been arguing all night over (the suspect’s) alcohol use. V1 advised that during the argument, (the accused man) pushed him onto their bed and held him down by putting a hand on his throat and pulling his hair. V1 stated that while (the man’s) hand was on his throat, he could feel pressure on his trachea which made it very difficult to breathe. V1 also stated that during this incident he feared for his life. V1 stated that he kicked (the accused man) with both feet in order to get (the man) off of him and he then left the residence.”

Officers observed injuries to victim 1’s neck which were consistent with his account of what had happened, the affidavit says.

Post Miranda, the accused man agreed to speak with police.

“(He) told officers that V1 assaulted him by slapping him on the face and spitting on him. (He) further told officers that just prior to calling 911, V2 approached him while in the bedroom and assaulted him multiple times by hitting him in the face. (He) told officers that during this altercation, he pushed V2 off of him and exited the bedroom to call for help. Officers observed that (the suspect) has a bruise and swelling on the side of his right eye.”

The affidavit also notes the suspect has multiple previous domestic violence convictions.

The suspect has been booked for investigation of one count of aggravated assault, a third-degree felony. He was ordered held without bail. The affidavit noted that additional charges may be investigated pending the results of an investigation into victim 2’s injuries.