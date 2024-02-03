Springville parents arrested for drug possession, reckless endangerment after death of toddler

SPRINGVILLE, Utah, Feb. 3, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — A mother and father were arrested Thursday for investigation of drug possession and for child endangerment possibly related to the death of their 18-month old daughter.

The pair was booked into the Utah County Jail Thursday on suspicion of multiple drug charges plus one count each of child endangerment after officers found drugs and paraphernalia in the residence within easy reach of the toddler, according to charging documents.

“Detectives are waiting on the autopsy to determine if the endangerment of this child resulted in her death,” say probable cause affidavits for Kaylee Rhoades, 27, and Nicholas Boyd, 31, of Springville.

That determination could upgrade charges from child endangerment to homicide or a similar charge. As of Saturday morning, charges were not upgraded, according to a records check.

Officers found fentanyl pills on a nightstand next to the bed where Rhoades said she woke from a two-hour nap with the child to find the child unconscious and not breathing and dialed 911. Emergency medical responders found no pulse and conveyed the toddler to Utah Valley Regional Medical Center where she was pronounced dead.

“While at the hospital, a witness asked Nicholas if there were any drug related items within reach of the child at the apartment and he answered ‘Yes’ then repeatedly said, ‘It’s all my fault,'” the charging documents say.

Rhoades was released on $5,000 bail while Boyd was ordered held without bail.