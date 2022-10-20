Springville police seek tips after suspicious death of local man

SPRINGVILLE, Utah, Oct. 20, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Springville police are asking for the public’s help after the suspicious death of a Springville man.

On Oct. 8, officers responded to the area of 1851 N. Parkway Court, an industrial park on the northwest side of Springville, on a report of an unresponsive man in the front seat of a vehicle.

“When officers arrived on scene they found a man, later identified as 56-year-old, Bobby Pool of Springville, deceased in the driver’s seat of his van,” says a police statement released Thursday.

“The investigation into the death of Mr. Pool is suspicious and is currently under investigation. Further details of the incident are being withheld to not interfere with the investigation.

“We are asking for the public’s assistance to provide any additional information that could assist the detectives with the investigation.”

Any information concerning this incident can be directed to Police Detective Corporal Ryan Mulford at 801-491-5554 or Detective Sergeant Jason McCoy at 801-491-5528.