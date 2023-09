WAYNE COUNTY, Utah, Sept. 27, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — State Route 24 is closed at milepost 45 near Loa after a rollover accident Wednesday morning.

“SR-24 is closed in both directions at milepost 45 near Loa due to a semi rollover and fire,” says a tweet issued just before 8 a.m. by the Utah Highway Patrol.

“Crews estimate an extended closure for most of the day. Plan alternate routes.”

According to reports, the semi driver escaped serious injury.