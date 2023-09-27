Victim stabbed helping woman outside downtown Salt Lake City bar

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Sept. 27, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A 26-year-old man was arrested early Wednesday morning after police say he threatened a female outside a downtown bar, then stabbed a bystander trying to intervene.

Officers responded to the area of 334 S. State, and Emmanuel Alvarez-Marmolejo was taken into custody by Salt Lake City police at 1:17 a.m., according to his arrest documents.

Alvarez-Marmolejo “was threatening a female outside of a bar,” the affidavit says. He “pulled out a knife and bystanders tried to take control of (Alvarez-Marmolejo) during the fight.

“During the fight, (he) stabbed a bystander that was trying to break up the assault and continued to fight other bystanders. (He) caused a 3 to 4 inch stab wound to the upper right armpit area, causing a serious injury.”

Alvarez-Marmolejo “was taken down by witnesses until officers arrived. (He) had a strong odor of alcohol emitting from his breath.

He also had “red bloodshot glassy eyes and slurred speech. (He) admitted to officers that he had been drinking prior to the assault.”

Alvarez-Marmolejo was booked into the Salt Lake County jail for investigation of:

Aggravated assault resulting in serious bodily injury, a second-degree felony

Threat/use of dangerous weapon in fight, a class A misdemeanor

Intoxication, a class C misdemeanor

As in all cases, charges will be filed by the County Attorney’s Office after a review.

Alvarez-Marmolejo was ordered held without bail.