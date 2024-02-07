St. George fire truck fares poorly in fork lift face-off

ST. GEORGE, Utah, Feb. 7, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — A fire truck was disabled Tuesday in St. George after a large fork lift blundered into its grill.

“Sometimes the unfortunate happens,” the St. George Fire Department shared online shortly after 7 p.m. “Ladder 21 was involved in a crash this afternoon while parked for a medical call on 1000 East.” Luckily, there were no injuries.

The crew had arrived on the incident and due to limited access staged in the center turn lane, the department explained.

“A forklift taking supplies to the university student housing construction project was traveling to the site up the center turn lane with an obstructed view and hit the ladder truck head on, causing damage to the ladder truck placing it out of service.”

The forklift driver’s view was apparently obstructed by the load the forklift was hauling, it appears from photos the department posted, also apparently buffering it from damage.