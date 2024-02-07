GRAND COUNTY, Utah, Feb. 7, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — One person was killed and another critically injured Tuesday night after a head-on collision on U.S. 191 in Grand County.

According to the Moab Police Department the crash happened about 8 p.m. near milepost 120 approximately 10 miles south of the city.

Traffic lanes were shut down in both directions for several hours while investigators poured over the site.

The cause of the deadly incident has yet to be determined.

The victim’s name has yet be released pending notification of family members.

Gephardt Daily will update this report as more information is made available.