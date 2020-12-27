St. George officials report spate of vandalism at Little Valley sports complex

ST. GEORGE, Utah, Dec. 27, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — St. George officials are reporting a spate of recent vandalism at the Little Valley sports complex.

“The sports complex has been having an unprecedented amount of vandalism this last year,” said a Facebook post from St. George City Parks and Trails on Dec. 17. “Types of vandalism include smashing toilets, breaking mirrors and soap dispensers off the wall, smashing the paper towel dispensers and tearing up the turf with motorcycles, four-wheelers and other motorized vehicles. This only seems to be getting worse. Since Oct. 1 we have currently reported new vandalism every single day up to now.”

Officials are asking residents to watch out for groups of people congregating in the bathrooms, anyone riding a motorized vehicle through the complex, and large groups hanging out in non-lighted areas after dark.

“Currently we are limiting the amount of bathrooms that remain unlocked at our soccer fields and our splash pad bathrooms are now locking at 6 p.m. daily,” the post said.

Anyone who sees vandalism occurring or who has information about the incidents is asked to call the non-emergency police dispatch line immediately at 435-627-4300.