St. George PD: No people injured, but driver facing DUI charge after damage to 4 trees, 30 bushes

ST. GEORGE, Utah, March 3, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — St. George police posted a photo of the damage done when an allegedly impaired driver spun into a median, avoiding people and vehicles, but leaving a mark on the landscaping.

“This photo is to remind you how dangerous it is to drive impaired,” says a social media post issued with the photo.

“An impaired driver lost control of his vehicle and spun out into the median. The vehicle took out four trees and approximately 30 bushes before coming to a rest in the oncoming lanes of travel. Luckily, no other vehicles were hit.”

The buzzed man took out landscaping a little like a buzz saw.

He was arrested for driving under the influence, the SGPD statement says.

“St. George City Parks and Trails responded due to the amount of branches and debris that were strewn across all four lanes of travel. One of the trees was leaning into a lane of travel and had to be cut down.

“We’re grateful no one was injured, but a substantial amount of city property was damaged due to someone’s selfish decision. This kind of incident is 100% preventable and should never happen.”

Impaired drivers have other options, the statement says.

“Call a friend, Uber, Taxi, Lyft or wait (until) you are home. But never drive buzzed.”