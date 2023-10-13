St. George police ask for help finding girl, 14, who may have run away

ST. GEORGE, Utah, Oct. 13, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Police are asking for help finding a missing 14-year-old St. George girl who may have run away.

Leslie Gonzalez Flores has been missing from her home on Mall Drive since Wednesday afternoon, according to St. George police.

Police say Leslie may be headed to the Salt Lake City or Las Vegas areas, and may be traveling with Corbin Prisbrey.

Leslie is described as 5 feet 8 inches tall and 120 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call the St. George Police Department at 435-627-4300 and reference case 23P027292.