St. George police seek pick-pocket tag team

ST. GEORGE, Utah, July 5, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Police have published pictures of a trickster couple who tag-team shoppers.

“St. George Police are looking for help identifying these two subjects,” the department said on social media Wednesday night.

The pair entered Lin’s on 3000 East where the female distracted the elderly victim while the male took her wallet from a bag in her cart, police said.

They changed their clothes then made purchases at the Washington Walmart.

“If you have information that could assist in this case, please call police at 435-627-4300 and reference incident # 23P016476. Thank you!”