As auto-motorcycle crashes abound, South Salt Lake biker victim in critical condition

By
Gephardt Daily Staff
-
File photo: Gephardt Daily
SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah, July 5, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Police were called to the scene of an auto-motorcycle crash which partially closed a busy 300 West Wednesday
 
South Salt Lake Traffic Unit is investigating a vehicle/motorcycle crash at 2950 South 300 West,” South Salt Lake PD advised on social media at 4:49 p.m. Northbound lanes on 300 West are closed, police said.
 
“A motorcyclist was transported to an area hospital in critical condition.
 
“Please avoid the area to reduce congestion.” By 6 p.m. the department said 300 West had re-opened.
 
At roughly the same time Weber County police and emergency personnel were on the scene of a car-motorcycle at 2350 W 1900 N. in Farr West. The cyclist in that crash was hospitalized in stable condition.
 
 
 

