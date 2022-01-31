St. George police seek tips after arson, other vandalism at park bathroom

ST. GEORGE, Utah, Jan. 31, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A fire and other vandalism to bathrooms at St. George’s St. James Park have caused thousands of dollars in damage, a statement from the St. George Police Department says.

The park is a popular area along the Mayor’s Loop bike path, it says.

“Sadly, there has been MAJOR damage to the bathrooms almost daily for the past week,” the statement says.

“Fires have been started in the toilet paper dispensers causing thousands of dollars in smoke damage. Signs ripped off the outside walls.

Mirrors stolen, ripped off the walls, and the brackets damaged.

“SGPD is looking for the person(s) who caused this damage. Because of them, the bathrooms will be locked before dark each day to reduce the chances of more damage.”

Extra police will be patrolling the area, the statement says.

“You, our citizens, are #IamSGPD so call us if you see suspicious activity @ 435-627-4300. If you have any information on this case reference incident 22P002423. Thank you!”