Staff member on Herriman High football team tests positive for COVID-19, health officials say anyone exposed needs to quarantine

HERRIMAN, Utan, June 29, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Salt Lake County Department of Health has confirmed a staff member on the Herriman High School football team has posted positive for COVID-19.

According to a Facebook posting by Herriman School Board member Darrell Robinson and the SLCDoH website, health officials have determined it is necessary for all staff and students who participated in practices or conditioning last week to quarantine through July 7, 2020.

Robinson said that as a precautionary safety measure, the health department is sending their mobile testing lab to Herriman High to conduct free COVID-19 testing scheduled for Wednesday, July 1, at 2 p.m.

Students who would like to be tested must have a signed “consent to test form” and a signed “consent for release of information form” to participate.

The letter from the Salt Lake County Department of Health is a follows:

Dear parents/guardians and staff:

Salt Lake County Health Department has identified a positive case of COVID-19 for a staff member on the Herriman High School football team. After investigating the circumstances, we have determined that it is necessary to quarantine all practice/conditioning staff and participants through July 7, 2020. Please refer to the attached quarantine flyer for instructions on what to do when you are quarantined. If you/your child develops any of the following symptoms, contact your healthcare provider or find a COVID-19 testing site near you. Please stay at home and wait for further instruction from your healthcare provider or testing site. Remain isolated while waiting for your test results.

Fever or chills

Cough

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Fatigue

Muscle or body aches

Headache

New loss of taste or smell

Sore throat

Congestion or runny nose

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea

COVID-19 is a highly contagious viral infection that causes a mild to severe respiratory illness. The virus that causes COVID-19 is thought to spread mainly from person to person, mainly through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs, sneezes, or talks. These droplets can land in the mouths or noses of people who are nearby or possibly be inhaled into the lungs. Spread is more likely when people are in close contact with one another (within about 6 feet). For more information visit www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-nCoV/index.html

If you have questions concerning this notice, please contact the Salt Lake County Health Department at 385-468-4207.

How to get tested at Herriman High School – Wednesday, July, 1, 2020