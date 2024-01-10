Bitter cold temperatures lead to extended Code Blue alert; Salt Lake County seeks volunteer help

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Jan. 10, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — With the recent cold snap, state officials have extended a Code Blue alert through at least Friday morning and Salt Lake County is asking for help manning warming centers for the homeless.

Initiated Saturday after an extended period without one, the state Department of Health and Human Services is projecting the Code Blue through 8 a.m. Friday.

Counties affected are Box Elder, Cache, Carbon, Davis, Duchesne, Iron, Juab, Millard, Morgan, Salt Lake, San Juan, Sanpete, Sevier, Summit, Tooele, Uintah, Utah, Wasatch and Weber, basically every county in the state but Washington County, excluding the nine less populous counties not included in the Code Blue monitoring. For more information https://dhhs.utah.gov/code-blue-utah/

“Salt Lake County is looking for volunteers who will be able to respond quickly when a Code Blue Alert is issued and who would be willing to help staff overnight warming sites,” the county said in a press release.

“Volunteers will be working directly with people experiencing homelessness. There is an expectation of trauma informed care, empathy and kindness.

“We expect all volunteers to enter this space with neutrality of biases and empathy for this vulnerable population.”

Those “willing and able to be a part of this life-saving volunteer effort” can contact Katie Zimmerman at [email protected]g with questions or for more information.

Code Blues operate under a state law that took affect late last year allowing for the relaxing of entry standards at shelters and giving officials more leeway in identifying new locations to shield the homeless from the cold.

The DHHS explains Code Blues are issued when temperatures are expected to drop to 15 degrees for two hours or more during a 24-hour period. The following provisions apply when a Code Blue takes effect: