Stolen truck leads to meth and more than eight years in prison for Santa Clara man

ST. GEORGE, Utah, Jan. 10, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — A Santa Clara man was sentenced to more than eight years in prison after he was caught with methamphetamine, a stolen truck and a small cache of arms including a stolen handgun.

Cruzberto Alballar, 33, admitted he intended to sell the 160 grams of meth found in his residence upon his April 9, 2023 arrest. according to a Tuesday press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for Utah.

Officers confronted Alballar at his home after a stolen truck was tracked to his garage by the owner using GPS. While executing a search warrant inside Alballar’s residence officers found 160 grams of meth, prosecutors said, a large jar of marijuana, and munitions including a stolen firearm. A gram of meth generally has a street value under $100, according to various websites, typically in the $40 to $80 range.

As the U.S. Attorney, community safety is my top priority,” said

Trina A. Higgins of the District of Utah. “Mr. Alballar not only illegally possessed and intended to distribute narcotics in the community but unlawfully possessed firearms, as a previously convicted felon.”

Alballar has an extensive criminal record, according to the press release, with a “nearly unbroken” series of convictions the past ten years, including three for vehicle theft.

The firearms and ammunition seized included a Smith and Wesson magazine with ammunition; a Smith & Wesson M&P firearm; a box of 9mm Fiocchi Luger ammunition with loose rounds of ammo inside; an Astra A 100 handgun, a Smith & Wesson M&P Compact 911 handgun; and a Diamond Back AR15 556 rifle. “Officers also located multiple large capacity magazines for the guns, including a double-drum magazine.”