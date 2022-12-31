Statewide weather forecast: Colder winter blast on the way

Nancy Van Valkenburg
File photo by Mark Black/UPI

UTAH, Dec. 31, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah’s New Year rolls with a familiar chill on Sunday, but don’t get too comfortable.

Most Utahns can expect a cold slap in the face by Jan. 2.

As of Saturday afternoon, much of Utah is under a winter storm warning, or at least a winter weather advisory.

What may be Utah’s coldest temperature, short term in a metro area, is predicted by the National Weather Service for 12 degrees Monday night in Logan/Cache County. So try to enjoy New Years Day, with your short-term high of 32 degrees.

And Utah’s traditionally warmest metro area, St. George, hits an uncomfortable 30 degrees Tuesday night. But daytime highs fall in the mid-40s most of this week.

See the predictions for your part of the state below. All graphics are from the National Weather Service.

Conditions may change, so you can find an updated and interactive version of the above map here.

Below are the National Weather Service forecasts for various areas of the state. All graphics are from the NWS. Locations are listed north to south.

Logan/Cache County

Here’s the Logan/Cache County forecast. To check for updated information, click here.  (Note: If other desired cities don’t come up, type the location into the search box on the upper left.)

Salt Lake City

Here’s the Salt Lake City area forecast. To check for updated information, click here.

Central Utah/Richfield

Here’s the Central Utah forecast, based on weather predicted for Richfield. For updates, click here.

Moab

Here’s the forecast for the Moab/Grand Junction, Colo., area. For updates, click here.

St. George

And here’s the forecast for the St. George area. For updates, click here.

 

