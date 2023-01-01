Police searching for suspect in kidnapping, stabbing in Moab

MOAB, Utah, Dec. 31, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Moab police are asking for the public’s help locating a 26-year-old man sought in connection with a kidnapping and stabbing.

Jair Ortiz-Comacho is wanted for “several violent felonies,” the including aggravated domestic assault, kidnapping and stabbing of a female victim Saturday, according to a Facebook post from the Moab Police Department.

Ortiz-Comacho is described as 5 feet 8 inches tall and 150 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen on foot in the area of City Market wearing a gray shirt, black jacket, jeans and white shoes, police said.

Anyone with information about Ortiz-Comacho’s whereabouts is asked to call the Moab Police Department at 435-259-4321. He is considered “armed and dangerous,” police said.

“If you encounter him, do not approach him and dial 911 immediately,” the post states.