Storage unit fire quickly extinguished, but smoldering contents keep Salt Lake crews busy

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, May 23, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Fire crews were dispatched to a storage unit fire Friday night on Duluth Avenue.

Capt. Tony Stowe, with the Salt Lake City Fire Department, said the call reporting a blaze in a mini-warehouse at 920 W. Duluth Ave. was received at about 9:20 p.m.

The fire was quickly extinguished and didn’t extend beyond the one storage unit, Stowe told Gephardt Daily; however, crews were still hosing down the unit more than two hours later, because the many items that were in it continued to smolder.

The fire flared up again shortly after 3:30 a.m. Saturday, requiring the return of firefighters.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, and no estimate of damages was available.