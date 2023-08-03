Three semi-trucks catch fire to light the night sky, briefly

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Aug. 3, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Three semi-trucks caught fire Wednesday night drawing 20 firefighters from two agencies. But the semis were parked, no trailers attached and crews had the blaze under control within ten minutes after it was dispatched at 9:30 p.m., Salt Lake City Fire Department Capt. Chad Jepperson said.

No injuries were reported.

Flames were visible from a distance of the trucks burning at the Paccar Financial Truck Center at 2020 S 5200 West, a dealership. Two of the trucks were fully engulfed in flames when crews arrived, Jepperson said.

Cause is under investigation, an investigator on scene and crews still mopping up at 11 p.m., he said, and checking for possible hazards among other vehicles in the parking lot.

The fire was called in to 911 by a passerby, Jepperson said. It was after hours and no one was believed to be on the premises at the time.

Crews from the Salt Lake City and Unified fire departments were summoned after the fire was updated to a 2-alarm status initially, which was canceled shortly since the blaze was doused so quickly.

A building next to the burning trucks was threatened, but undamaged.