Students at Orem High School dismissed for the day after fire in wood shop

OREM, Utah, Oct. 26, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Students at Orem High School have been dismissed for the day after a fire in the wood shop Monday.

A tweet from Orem High School at 11 a.m. said the school, at 175 S. 400 East, had been evacuated and students were being accounted for outside.

“School is being dismissed for today,” said a follow-up tweet. “No one is allowed to go into the school for now.”

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

