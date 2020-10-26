Utah Department of Workforce Services to hold virtual job fair Thursday

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Oct. 26, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Workforce Services is hosting a statewide virtual job fair Thursday.

Approximately 100 Utah employers will have more than 1,000 jobs available at the online event, said a news release from the department.

Open positions in health care, transportation, banking, customer service, education and more will be represented at the job fair.

“Employers in key Utah industries are hiring now,” said Loggins Merrill, director of the Workforce Development Division. “If your employment has been impacted by the pandemic, we encourage you to join us for this free event to meet with employers from around the state and potentially find your next job opportunity.”

For this job fair, job seekers can participate from their own computer or smartphone. After logging in, participants will be able to see a digital floor plan with rows of booths, each representing an employer. After clicking on an employer booth, the job seeker can see the company profile, job openings and social media. They can also start a live chat with a hiring representative and share their resume. Employers can schedule interviews or make job offers on the spot.

The statewide virtual job fair goes from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. To participate, job seekers should pre-register here. The department is also offering an online workshop the day before to help job seekers get the most out of the virtual job fair.