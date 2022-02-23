Sum 41 and Simple Plan announce joint North American tour

Feb. 22 (UPI) — Sum 41 and Simple Plan have joined forces for a new, North American tour that will begin in April, and will hit Salt Lake City in August.

The “Blame Canada” tour will be kicked off on April 29 at The Ritz in Raleigh, N.C., before it wraps up on Aug. 18 at The Fillmore in Denver.

The tour marks the first time Sum 41 and Simple Plan have gone on tour together. Set It Off and Magnolia Park will serve as special guests on select dates.

Sum 41 will be performing songs from their debut album “All Killer No Filler,” while Simple Plan will be performing songs from their debut album titled “No Pads, No Helmets…Just Balls” to celebrate the 20th anniversary of each record.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. local time through Sum 41 and Simple Plan’s official websites.

“We’re so happy to finally be able to play shows again and couldn’t be more excited to head out on the ‘Blame Canada’ tour with Sum 41! It’s hard to believe this will be the first time we will co-headline a tour together, but the timing couldn’t be better as we both celebrate the 20th anniversary of our debut albums,” Pierre Bouvier, Chuck Comeau, Sebastien Lefebvre and Jeff Stinco of Simple Plan said in a statement.

“We have known the guys in Simple Plan for a very long time and know these shows are going to be great. We cannot wait to hit the road with them!” Sum 41 frontman Deryck Whibley said in a statement.

Here is the full list of dates for Sum 41 and Simple Plan’s ‘Blame Canada’ tour