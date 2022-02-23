Bingham High coach charged with exploiting minor

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah, Feb. 22, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — An athletic coach at South Jordan’s Bingham High School has been charged after allegedly conducting improper relationship with a juvenile student.

Anthony Jordan Wanlass, 29, was investigated after another juvenile reported he was allegedly doing inappropriate things with a 17-year-old girl.

The reporting juvenile said the female victim had sent a message about “the coach having a bad marriage and that she was helping him through it,” Wanlass’ probable cause statement says.

A school administrator asked the female victim about the the alleged events, and the victim was not forthcoming, the statement says.

The girl’s parents gave administrators permission to take her phone to search for relevant information, according to the probable cause statement.

Sexual conversations and photos were found on the phone, the statement says.

Wanlass was arrested by South Jordan police on Friday, Feb. 18 court documents say. He faces charges of:

Sexual exploitation of a minor, a second-degree felony

Enticing a minor by internet or text, a second-degree felony

Unlawful sexual conduct with a 16-17 year old, a third-degree felony

Dealing in materials harmful to a minor, a third-degree felony

Wanlass’ bail was set at $20,000. He is no longer listed among inmates at the Salt Lake County jail.