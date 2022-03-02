Summer tour to bring The Chicks to West Valley City

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, March 1, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Country music trio The Chicks summer tour will include a stop in West Valley City.

The Chicks stop at the USANA Amphitheater on Aug. 5. Find ticket information here.

The band features lead singer Natalie Maines and multi-instrument playing sisters Martie Maguire and Emily Strayer. The original band, The Dixie Chicks, formed in 1989 Texas, and achieved major commercial success in 1998.

The group’s most recent hits include “Gaslighter,” which can be viewed below. Below the link, see the full list of tour dates for the upcoming tour.

Concerts on July 9 and earlier feature special guest Patty Griffin. Concerts from July 12 on, including the Utah stop, feature special guest Jenny Lewis.

Tour dates

June 14 — Maryland Heights, MO, Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre St Louis

June 15 — Tinley Park, IL, Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre Chicago

June 16 and 17 — Manchester, TN, Bonnaroo Manchester Farm, Bonnaroo Music Festival

Jun 19 — Noblesville, IN, Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

June 21 — Cincinnati, OH, Riverbend Music Center

June 22 — Clarkston, MI, Pine Knob Music Theatre

June 24 — Toronto, ON, CA, Budweiser Stage

June 27 — Cuyahoga Falls, OH, Blossom Music Center

Jun 29 –Syracuse, NY, St. Josephs Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

June 30 — Hartford, CT, Xfinity Theatre

July 2 — Wantagh, NY, Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

July 5 — Mansfield, MA, Xfinity Center

July 6 — Holmdel, NJ, PNC Bank Arts Center

July 8 — Camden, NJ, Waterfront Music Pavilion

July 9 — Bristow, VA, Jiffy Lube Live

July 12 — Raleigh, NC, Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

July 14 — Charlotte, NC, PNC Music Pavilion

July 16 — Alpharetta, GA, Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

July 23 — Chula Vista, CA, North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

July 25 — Los Angeles, CA, Greek Theatre

July 26 — Los Angeles, CA, Greek Theatre

July 29 — Santa Barbara, CA, Santa Barbara Bowl

July 30 — Mountain View, CA, Shoreline Amphitheatre

Aug. 2 — Morrison, CO, Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Aug. 5 — West Valley City, UT, USANA Amphitheatre

Aug. 6 — Nampa, ID, Idaho Center

Aug. 9 — Bend, OR, Hayden Homes Amphitheater

Aug. 13 — George, WA, Gorge Amphitheatre