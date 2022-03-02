Summer tour to bring The Chicks to West Valley City

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, March 1, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Country music trio The Chicks summer tour will include a stop in West Valley City.
The Chicks stop at the USANA Amphitheater on Aug. 5. Find ticket information here.
The band features lead singer Natalie Maines and multi-instrument playing sisters Martie Maguire and Emily Strayer. The original band, The Dixie Chicks, formed in 1989 Texas, and achieved major commercial success in 1998.
The group’s most recent hits include “Gaslighter,” which can be viewed below. Below the link, see the full list of tour dates for the upcoming tour.
Concerts on July 9 and earlier feature special guest Patty Griffin. Concerts from July 12 on, including the Utah stop, feature special guest Jenny Lewis.
Tour dates
June 14 — Maryland Heights, MO, Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre St Louis
June 15 — Tinley Park, IL, Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre Chicago
June 16 and 17 — Manchester, TN, Bonnaroo Manchester Farm, Bonnaroo Music Festival
Jun 19 — Noblesville, IN, Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center
June 21 — Cincinnati, OH, Riverbend Music Center
June 22 — Clarkston, MI, Pine Knob Music Theatre
June 24 — Toronto, ON, CA, Budweiser Stage
June 27 — Cuyahoga Falls, OH, Blossom Music Center
Jun 29 –Syracuse, NY, St. Josephs Health Amphitheater at Lakeview
June 30 — Hartford, CT, Xfinity Theatre
July 2 — Wantagh, NY, Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
July 5 — Mansfield, MA, Xfinity Center
July 6 — Holmdel, NJ, PNC Bank Arts Center
July 8 — Camden, NJ, Waterfront Music Pavilion
July 9 — Bristow, VA, Jiffy Lube Live
July 12 — Raleigh, NC, Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
July 14 — Charlotte, NC, PNC Music Pavilion
July 16 — Alpharetta, GA, Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
July 23 — Chula Vista, CA, North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
July 25 — Los Angeles, CA, Greek Theatre
July 26 — Los Angeles, CA, Greek Theatre
July 29 — Santa Barbara, CA, Santa Barbara Bowl
July 30 — Mountain View, CA, Shoreline Amphitheatre
Aug. 2 — Morrison, CO, Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Aug. 5 — West Valley City, UT, USANA Amphitheatre
Aug. 6 — Nampa, ID, Idaho Center
Aug. 9 — Bend, OR, Hayden Homes Amphitheater
Aug. 13 — George, WA, Gorge Amphitheatre