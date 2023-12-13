Summit County deputy intercepts wrong-way driver

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah, Dec. 13, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A patrol deputy risked life, limb and vehicle to stop a wrong-way driver.

The approximately 1 a.m. incident came on Highway 40 near exit four, the Summit County Sheriff’s Office posted Tuesday on social media.

“A Summit County Deputy was in the area and responded to assist the Utah Highway Patrol. The Summit County Deputy had a visual of the vehicle coming towards him and still driving the wrong way into oncoming traffic.

“The Deputy visually estimated speeds to be lower than 50 mph and decided, in the interest of safety to the public and other motorists, that immediate action needed to be taken.”

The officer aligned his vehicle in the safest way possible and intercepted the wrong way driver causing damage to the front passenger side of the suspect vehicle and also to the patrol vehicle, the sheriff’s office said in describing the early Sunday incident.

“There were no injuries to the deputy or the adult female suspect.