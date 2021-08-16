Summit County extends some evacuation orders caused by Parleys Canyon Fire

Planes making laps to Jordanelle Reservoir for water to help put out the #ParleysCanyonFire Thankful for all the true heroes out there! #utahfirecrews pic.twitter.com/m5Fyfekeev — John Buchar (@jbuchar) August 16, 2021

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah, Aug. 16, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Summit County Sheriff’s Office has announced that the Parleys Canyon Fire evacuation orders issued on Saturday will now be extended in some areas until Wednesday or Thursday evening.

The original plan was to try and lift all evacuation orders by Tuesday morning.

The Sheriff’s statement follows:

Parleys Canyon Fire officials tell us we need to extend the evacuation order due to a RED FLAG weather warning. The evacuation order continuation will be as follows:

Upper Pinebrook — Upper Pinebrook will remain evacuated through Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021 at 8 p.m. Fire officials will continue to evaluate and adjust this timing according to weather and fire behavior.

— Upper Pinebrook will remain evacuated through Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021 at 8 p.m. Fire officials will continue to evaluate and adjust this timing according to weather and fire behavior. Summit Park & Timberline — Summit Park and Timberline will remain evacuated through Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021 at 8pm. Fire officials will continue to evaluate and adjust this timing according to weather and fire behavior.

& — Summit Park and Timberline will remain evacuated through Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021 at 8pm. Fire officials will continue to evaluate and adjust this timing according to weather and fire behavior. Lower Pinebrook — Lower Pinebrook residents may return to their homes. Homes within the yellow highlighted area may return home.

We appreciate everyone’s patience while our brave firefighters continue to get full containment of the fire. #summitcounty

The Parleys Canyon Fire was first reported at about 1 p.m. Saturday, and currently stands at 539 acres and 10% containment. Residences that fall within the area of the mandatory evacuation number between 6,000 to 8,000, an earlier SCSO statement says.

The fire is believed to be human/machinery caused, and is being attributed to a hot metal shard that fell off a catalytic converter.