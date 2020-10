SUMMIT COUNTY, Oct. 28, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Summit County officials are searching for a person of interest after a credit card theft.

“Do you know this person?” said a Facebook post from Summit County Sheriff’s Office Wednesday morning. “This woman decided to use someone else’s credit card for her personal purchases at several #SummitCounty retail establishments.”

Anyone who recognizes the woman is asked to call SCSO at 435-615-3548 or submit a tip online here.