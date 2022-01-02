Summit County SAR crews respond to New Year’s Day emergency

PINE MOUNTAIN, Summit County, Utah, Jan. 1, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — When Summit County EMS needed a little holiday help to get a patient from a snowbound cabin to an ambulance for transport, officials knew who to call.

“Jan. 1 2022 received a call to assist Summit County EMS (South Summit) on transporting a patient from a cabin in Pine Mountain to the ambulance,” says a statement issued Saturday evening on Facebook by the Summit County Utah SAR group.

The volunteer group serves the area year-round, in urban and rural settings, and operates under the jurisdiction of the Summit County Sheriff’s Office.

Not long after the call went out, a small army of bundled rescuers was on the way, in a motorcade of four-wheel drive vehicles, snowmobiles, a Snowcat and other winter-ready transports.

The vehicles and volunteers made their way to the cabin, and up the snowy driveway of the residence where the patient waited.

The group shared no additional details on the patient, but the photos of numerous responders at the cabin’s doorstep seem to speak for themselves.