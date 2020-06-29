Suspect arrested after hours-long SWAT standoff in Eagle Mountain

EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah, June 28, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A suspect was arrested after an hours-long SWAT standoff in Eagle Mountain Saturday night.

A probable cause statement from Utah County said Eon McNeill, 33, is facing charges of:

Receive or transfer a stolen vehicle, a second-degree felony

Criminal trespass, a class A misdemeanor

Interference with an arresting officer, a class B misdemeanor

Threat of violence, a class B misdemeanor

Utah County deputies responded to the area of 2078 E. Frontier St. in Eagle Mountain, at 8:08 p.m. on a report of a trespass in progress, the statement said.

The complainant stated he found that a man, Eon McNeill, had entered his residence through a basement window and he found the suspect hiding in a closet in the basement, the statement said.

It was later discovered McNeill was a former renter but had since been evicted, the statement said. The complainant had told McNeill to leave the residence because of missed rent. The suspect left the residence for approximately seven days.

“The complainant discovered Eon had come back into the home through a window and told him to leave the property,” the statement said. “Eon refused to leave and locked himself in a room in the basement. The complainants’s son stated Eon had stolen a vehicle from him.”

The arresting officer located a vehicle matching the description of the one stolen two houses away.

“Contact was made with Eon at the residence by Utah County deputies,” the statement said. “Eon was given instructions to exit the room he locked himself in. Negotiations began with Eon and clear instructions on how to have the situation come to a peaceful conclusion were given. On initial contact deputies were speaking with Eon from the main floor of the residence and Eon was in the basement.”

A K-9 officer from Saratoga Springs arrived and McNeill was given several commands and warnings that the dog was going to be turned loose to apprehend him. McNeill then allegedly retreated into a bedroom and locked the door. During negotiations the suspect stated he would not come out of the room and that he wanted deputies to come in and get him, the statement said.

“Eon made threats regarding using firearms and stabbing officers and deputies,” the statement continued. “After several hours of negotiation and clear and concise instructions on how to exit the locked bedroom safely, Eon continued to ignore instructions and continued to make threats.”

Several warnings were given to McNeill before gas projectiles were used to subdue him, the statement said. The suspect still resisted arrest and the SWAT officers had to apply arrest control techniques to get him in handcuffs.

While at the Utah County Jail, the suspect stated he did not want to answer any questions without a lawyer present.

McNeill’s bail has been set at $10,000.