Suspect arrested in Taylorsville after vehicle’s owner jumps on hood to prevent theft

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah, Dec. 5, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A 54-year suspect has been booked into the Salt Lake County after he allegedly tried to steal a vehicle from a victim’s driveway on Sunday, only to have the owner jump on the hood an ultimately stop the suspect from getting away.

David Williamson, 54, faces charges of:

Aggravated assault, a third-degree felony

Receive or transfer of a stolen vehicle, a second-degree felony

Possess/sell/transfer info of a financial card, a third-degree felony

Unlawful possession/purchase/transfer of a dangerous weapon, a class A misdemeanor

Two counts of possession of a controlled substance schedule l/ll/analog, a class A misdemeanor

Criminal mischief, a class A misdemeanor

Manufacture/possession of burglary tools, a class B misdemeanor

Use or possession of drug paraphernalia, a class B misdemeanor

An officer of the Taylorsville Police Department responded to the call of a “stolen vehicle in progress” in the area of 5000 S. Southwood Drive.

“The victim witnessed the A/P (accused person) walk up to his vehicle, get into the driver seat and proceed to back out of the victim’s driveway,” the officer’s probable cause statement says. “Your affiant was able to watch video footage of the incident. The victim jumped onto the hood of his vehicle in an attempt to stop the A/P from stealing the vehicle. The A/P backed out into the street with the victim on the hood of the vehicle, which in turn caused extensive damages to the hood.

“When the A/P exited the vehicle the A/P had a wrench in his hand. When the victim approached the A/P he was able to prevent the A/P from fleeing and both fell to the ground. The A/P had a knife that had fallen off his person onto the street and he

reached for the knife while fighting with the victim, causing the victim to fear for his life.”

Williamson was also found to have FTB heroin and Suboxone pouches without a prescription, and drug paraphernalia, the officer’s report says. A search of his wallet turned up a financial transaction card not in his name. As a restricted person, Williamson is prohibited from possessing dangerous weapons, the report noted.

“The A/P stated that he was being lazy and was cold, which caused him to commit the crimes he did,” the statement concludes. “The A/P had no remorse for his actions.”

Williamson was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail system without bail.