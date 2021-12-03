Officials provide updates on condition of officers after Taylorsville shootout

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah, Dec. 3, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The two police officers who were shot in the line of duty Wednesday night continue their recoveries two days after a dramatic shootout in front a 7-11 store in Taylorsville.

The most seriously wounded officer was from West Valley City. He was transported to the hospital in critical condition after the Wednesday night shooting but has since rebounded. “He has undergone two surgeries and is doing well,” West Valley City Police spokeswoman Roxeanne Vainuku told Gephardt Daily.

The second wounded officer was from Unified Police. Sgt. Melody Cutler with UPD told Gephardt Daily Friday: “He is doing well. He is at home recovering.”

Anei Gabriel Joker, 20, the suspect investigators say opened fire on the officers, was fatally wounded in the shootout and died at the hospital after the shooting.

“The suspect in this case was a wanted party, for various violent felonies,” WVC Police Chief Colleen Jacobs said in a press conference Thursday morning. “The detectives involved in this incident were specifically looking for this individual. They were able to locate him at the 7-Eleven at 4100 South and Redwood.”

At some point, it was discovered there was an infant inside the vehicle Jacobs confirmed. The child’s parents were also in the vehicle, police said.

“I can tell you that procedurally, that would change their tactics drastically,” Jacobs said. “Negotiations started between the officers and the suspect in an attempt to get him to release the baby from the vehicle. What I can tell you is that negotiations took place for a period of time. Eventually he agreed to allow the officers to retrieve the baby from the vehicle.”

The baby is approximately 9 months old, Jacobs said.

“Once the baby was safe from harm’s way, negotiations continued with the suspect,” she added. “At some point, as you can see from the video that’s been aired, pepper balls were projected into the vehicle in an attempt to encourage the suspect to come out. After a period of time, he did come out of the vehicle, firing a weapon.”

Jacob said the officers will be offered mental health counseling following the incident. “It is at the forefront of our concern as far as their healing process, both physically and mentally” she said..

The incident will be investigated by an external agency who was not involved in the incident, as is protocol in an office-involved shooting.

Joker’s Criminal History

Aug. 12, 2021: Fugitive from justice warrant issued

Fugitive from justice warrant issued In Jan. 17, 2021 case: charged with aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony amended to second (guilty); and aggravated assault, a third-degree felony (dismissed with prejudice).

charged with aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony amended to second (guilty); and aggravated assault, a third-degree felony (dismissed with prejudice). In Oct. 29, 2020 case: Third-degree felony discharge of a firearm, amended to class A misdemeanor (guilty).

Third-degree felony discharge of a firearm, amended to class A misdemeanor (guilty). In April 26, 2020 case: Failure to stop at command of law enforcement, a class A misdemeanor (guilty); giving false personal identity to peace officer, a class C misdemeanor (dismissed with prejudice).

Failure to stop at command of law enforcement, a class A misdemeanor (guilty); giving false personal identity to peace officer, a class C misdemeanor (dismissed with prejudice). In Feb. 9, 2020 case: Failure to stop or respond at the command of police, a third-degree felony, speeding, an infraction, no valid license (never obtained), (all dismissed with prejudice).

Failure to stop or respond at the command of police, a third-degree felony, speeding, an infraction, no valid license (never obtained), (all dismissed with prejudice). In March 19,2020 case: Aggravated assault, a third-degree felony (guilty).

Aggravated assault, a third-degree felony (guilty). In March 14, 2020 case: Aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony (dismissed without prejudice).

An apology letter Joker sent to a judge can be viewed below.

Gephardt Daily will update this story as more information is made available.