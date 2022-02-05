Aggravated robbery suspect booked into Davis County jail

WOODS CROSS, Utah, Feb. 5, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A man has been booked into the Davis County jail after he and another man allegedly jumped into a car, punched the driver and passenger inside, cut them with a knife, and them robbed them.

Suspect Dylan Erickson, 20, faces one charge of aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony. The second suspect in the Feb. 3 incident has not yet been booked, according to court records.

“Officers were called to Lakeview dispatched on an assault,” Erickson’s probable cause statement says. “Upon arrival the victims told us they had two males jump into their car who punched them several times and cut them both with a knife. The suspects stole money, a backpack, and the victim’s phone.”

Officers pinged the stolen phone.

“It was tracked to the Motel 6, which is near where the suspects were last seen,” the Woods Cross Police Department‘s statement says.

“Officers arrived at Motel 6 to talk to management. While talking to management the suspects exit their room and are detained trying to flee in their car.”

Erickson was on probation or parole at the time of the incident, the statement says. He s being held without bail.