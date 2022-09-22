Suspect charged, released after allegedly pointing gun at people, firing into sky in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Sept. 22, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A suspect was arrested and later released with conditions after being charged with felony discharge of a firearm early Thursday.

Police responded to the area of 1740 W. Gertie Ave. after callers reported shots fired, and one caller told dispatch a man had pointed a handgun at a person. Salt Lake City Police officers responded to the scene, and arrested Suipapa Muliaga.

They also detained two juveniles for questioning, says a statement issued by the public relations unit of the Salt Lake City Police Department.

Muliaga, 21, was charged on suspicion of:

Felony discharge of a firearm, a third-degree felony

Illegal discharge of a firearm, a class A misdemeanor

Muliaga’s probable cause statement says officers responded at about 1:45 a.m. Thursday. They talked to the suspect “due to the information of him using a handgun during an altercation with multiple people,” court documents say.

“Upon further investigation, the A/P (arrested person) was witnessed shooting a handgun in the direction of another person as well as shooting the same handgun into the air. This occurred while the A/P involved himself in a confrontation with three individuals who were near his apartment and whom the A/P accused of possessing his personal belongings taken

from the AP’s vehicle.”

Evidence found at the scene included two spend bullet casings, Muliaga’s probable cause statement says. Witnesses also gave interviews.

“The AP was transported to the Salt Lake County Jail and booked for Felony Discharge of a Firearm and Discharge of a Firearm (MB),” arresting documents say.

Muliaga was from released from custody on the conditions he appear at all required court hearings and not to commit any criminal offenses.