Suspect sought in assault on Orem soccer ref

OREM, Utah, Sept. 5, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Police have released photos of the suspect who ran on the field and punched a soccer referee while the game was in progress.

“Do you recognize this gentleman?” Orem Police asked in a statement posted Tuesday evening. “The term gentleman is used loosely.

“He was a spectator at a local soccer game and didn’t like how the referee was officiating so ran up and punched him in the face before taking off.

“Let us know if you invite him to watch an RSL game at your house and want to turn him in after he punches your TV.”