Details released after Tremonton teen killed in collision with garbage truck

TREMONTON, Utah, Sept. 5, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — The Tremonton Garland Police chief has shared additional details about the death Tuesday morning of a 17-year-old bicyclist struck by a garbage truck.

The accident happened in the area of 1500 W. Main St., Tremonton, Chief Dustin Cordova told Gephardt Daily.

The girl, whose name will not be released by the department due to her age, was riding her bike on the sidewalk at about 6 a.m. when she was struck by a dump truck leaving a business parking lot that is part of its normal trash collection route, Cordova said. The girl died from the impact.

“Based on what we see, that the truck was exiting from a businesses, and she was crossing the same area on the sidewalk,” Cordova said. “So I’m not sure who’s at fault. It just kind of appears to be a tragic accident.”

The victim attended Bear River High School, in Garland. Cordova said he is unsure why she was out riding so early. He added that it has been suggested, but not yet confirmed, that she was planning to visit a friend prior to the 7:30 a.m. start of school.

“I’m told it’s not an unusual time for kids to be up,” Cordova said.

The dump truck driver’s name will not be released unless an investigation results in charges, Cordova added.

The Box Elder School District made grief counselors available to the school. Bear River High has a student population of about 1,125.

The Tremonton city population stands at about 10,500, and Garland’s is 2,615.

“It is very tragic, especially in a small community where everybody knows each other,” Cordova said. “It’s going to take its toll, and our heart definitely goes out to the families involved in this terrible tragic event.”