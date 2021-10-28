Suspect sought in multiple Salt Lake County pharmacy robberies

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Oct. 27, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A serial pharmacy robber is being sought by multiple law enforcement agencies in Salt Lake County.

The same suspect is believed to be responsible for four recent robberies:

Sept. 16, 2:50 p.m., at South Jordan Family Pharmacy, 3583 South, South Jordan

Sept. 25, 12:49 p.m., Harmons, 10507 S. Redwood Road, South Jordan

Sept. 30, 7:40 p.m., Smith’s Pharmacy, 4000 S. Redwood Road, West Valley City

Oct. 9, 10:10 a.m., Smith’s, 845 E. 4500 South, Millcreek

“Based upon suspects’ description and MO, investigators believe the same person is responsible for all these robberies,” says a statement issued by the Unified Police Department.

“The suspect is described as a white male, approximately 6 feet tall, thin/fit build, longer light-colored hair. He wears a ball cap with face/neck coverings and sunglasses.

“He also has been armed with a firearm, which he carries in a holster on his hip, along with what has been described as a yellow Taser or radio on his opposite him.”

The suspect has requested specific pharmaceutical drugs at each robbery, the police statement says. A dark gray Nissan Maxima has been seen leaving the parking lots after the robberies, the statement says.

Anyone with information on the suspect’s identity is asked to call police at 801-840-4000.