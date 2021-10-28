Frog statue stolen from Moab park; city asks for leads

MOAB, Oct. 27, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A large frog statue has has been stolen from a Moab park, and the city is asking for help getting it back.

“Our beloved Frog was stolen from Rotary Park, Moab this past weekend (possibly Sunday 10/4),” says a statement shared by the Moab to Monument Valley Film Commission, which added “#thisisnotajoke.”

“Any information on the whereabouts of our friend frog please call 435-259-5121 (City of Moab – Main Desk).”

Other hashtags added include include #findfrog, #frogontheloose, #whosegotfrog, #wheresfrog, #helpfindfrog and #firstthemonolithnowthis??

Moab City had public art vandalized in February of this year.