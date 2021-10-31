SUV driver killed, box truck driver injured in wrong-way collision in Grand County

GRAND COUNTY, Utah, Oct. 31, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A driver headed east in a westbound lane of Interstate 79 in Grand County died in a collision and fire after colliding with a box truck early Sunday.

The driver of the westbound box truck was seriously injured in the collision, a statement from the Utah Department of Public Safety says.

“On Oct. 31, 2021, approximately 1:30 a.m. on I-70 Milepost 222 around Cisco area, a Kia SUV was traveling wrong way eastbound in the westbound lanes,” the DPS statement says.

“The Kia SUV struck a large box truck head on. Both vehicles caught on fire, the occupants of the box made it out with serious injuries. The driver of the Kia SUV died on scene.”

Colorado Fire and EMS responded to the scene for medical care and fire suppression, the statement says. The Utah Highway Patrol Major Crash Investigation Team was notified, as was the State Bureau of Investigations.

Interstate 70 westbound was shut down for nearly three and a half hours due to the size of the fire, the statement says. It later reopened.

The collision was in the Cisco area, which is northeast of Moab. The name of the deceased has not yet been released.