Syracuse Police Department looking for information after rash of burglaries

SYRACUSE, Utah, Aug. 12, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Syracuse Police Department is looking for more information after a rash of burglaries last weekend.

A Facebook post from Syracuse PD said: “Over the past weekend, our community was hit with 12 burglary cases. Ten vehicles and two homes were broken into and items were taken. In most of these cases, the vehicles were left unlocked with valuable items inside and garage doors were left open.”

In the past three months, there have been still more cases; the map shows where burglaries have occurred.

“Syracuse Police Department is asking for your help in the prevention of these crimes,” the post added. “Please lock your vehicles and shut your garage doors. If you see something suspicious, say something!!! Be a good witness by getting a license plate number from the vehicle and a good description of the suspect if possible. DO NOT put yourself in harm’s way.”

Anyone with information about the spate of burglaries is asked to call Syracuse PD on 801-825-4400.