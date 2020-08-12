Evacuations ordered in Colorado as Grizzly Creek Fire grows to 3,200 acres

Aug. 12 (UPI) — The Grizzly Creek Fire in Colorado grew to 3,200 acres on Tuesday, closing a major roadway and prompting evacuations in the surrounding area.

Fire officials said the blaze, which has grown rapidly since it began on Monday, has crossed the Colorado River and Interstate 70, which the Colorado Department of Transportation said will remain closed through the night on Tuesday with the possibility of an extended closure throughout the week.

“Hot, dry weather combined with dry fuels and a windy afternoon pushed the Grizzly Creek Fire in multiple directions,” fire officials said.

The Garfield County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday night that evacuations have been ordered for residents of No Name and Lookout Mountain, east of Glenwood Springs. A pre-evacuation notice was also in place for Bair Ranch.

The city of Glenwood Springs also shut off the No Name water diversion source and began pumping water from the Roaring Fork River pump station in response to the blaze.

“This is out of an abundance of caution to protect the water supply from fire retardant being used on the Grizzly Creek Fire in Glenwood Canyon,” the city said. “Residents are asked to refrain from watering lawns for the next 48 hours. Additional restrictions may be issued later.”

A total of 211 fire personnel along with air tankers and helicopters have been deployed to combat the blaze.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.