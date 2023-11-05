Take Back Day a hit in West Valley City as drugs pour in during event

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, Nov. 4, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — West Valley City police were startled with the turnout for their Take Back Day for residents to get rid of potent prescribed drugs leftover in medicine cabinets.

Police have long campaigned for care in dealing with such medications after they are no longer needed but still stored in homes, creating a temptation for juveniles and addicts.

The federal Drug Enforcement Administration recently sponsored the DEA National Take Back Day event for Oct. 28, encouraging police departments to receive and dispose of the legally prescribed drugs.

“Wow,” West Valley PD said online Friday at the response to its take back day, as more than 179 pounds of pills were turned in during the four-hour event last Saturday.

“That’s how much unused and expired medication we collected during the DEA take back! Getting rid of old medication can prevent serious accidents, and even addiction. If you missed the take back, there will be another one in the spring.

“You can also drop off your unused and expired medication at our police department any time throughout the year.”

The West Valley City Police Department is located at 3577 S. Market St.