Tanker carrying lime rolls near Provo River; no spillage reported

WASATCH COUNTY, Utah, Sept. 19, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A tanker rolled on U.S. Highway 189 on Sunday morning and then came to rest near the Provo River.

The main truck stayed on the roadway, blocking both lanes. The pup, hauling lime, rolled down an embankment toward the river.

“Hwy 189 at mile marker 16,” says a statement issued by the Wasatch County Fire Department at 2:49 p.m.

“The pup rolled off the road and down the embankment. They are working on getting the pup back up on the road. The tanker was carrying lime.

“So far there has not been any spillage into Provo River. Please be aware of delays as they work to get it cleared.”