Taylor Swift arrives at Super Bowl LVIII, completing Tokyo-Las Vegas trip

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 11 (UPI) — Taylor Swift completed her 6,000-mile trip from a concert stage in Tokyo to the Super Bowl in Las Vegas on Sunday, arriving at Allegiant Stadium alongside Ice Spice and Blake Lively hours before kickoff.

Swift arrived just before 1:30 p.m. PST. Her boyfriend, tight end Travis Kelce, and the Kansas City Chiefs were to face the San Francisco 49ers at 3:30 p.m. in Super Bowl LVIII.

Swift, who played a stop on her Eras Tour on Saturday, arrived Saturday night in Los Angeles, completing a 5,500-mile trek. She then jumped on another flight Sunday morning to finish the final leg, a brief 225-mile hop.

The Chiefs went 9-3 overall in the 12 games Swift attended during the regular season and playoffs. Kelce scored in four of those games.

They enter the Super Bowl on a four-game winning streak in Swift-attended games. Swift’s link to the Kelce and the Chiefs has also sparked dozens of prop bet choices from oddsmakers, including those concerning her lipstick color, if her parents will attend and if Kelce will propose marriage.