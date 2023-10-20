Taylorsville mourns principal’s sudden death

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah, Oct. 20, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Crisis counselors were on hand Thursday at Taylorsville High School after the passing overnight of Principal Emme Liddell.

Superintendent Rich Nye of the Granite School District released a statement Thursday morning to parents and students of the high school expressing condolences and a call for grieving support.

“We regret to inform you of the passing of our beloved principal at Taylorsville High, Mrs. Emme Liddell.

“Her passing came very unexpectedly last evening as a result of health complications. We do not have any additional details to share at this time, but we will share information about public services when it becomes available.

“We express our profound condolences to her family and friends and want to ensure that our students and staff have the support they may need.”

That support, Nye said, includes the school district’s crisis team on hand at the school that morning, to remain available “as long as necessary for any students who may need help.

“We encourage you to talk to your student about her passing. They need a caring adult with whom they can talk about grief and loss.

“Please share with them what you believe, the grief feelings you may have experienced in your life, and healthy ways to cope with those feelings.”

If a student needs additional support, Nye said, “please do not hesitate to contact the school to discuss your specific concerns” He also advised the SafeUT App is available 24/7 to provide emotional help and support to any individual.