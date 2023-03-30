Taylorsville police ask public’s help finding missing juvenile

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah, March 30, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Taylorsville police have issued a missing person notice for a 13-year-old boy last seen at 11 p.m. Tuesday.

“It is believed Kane Aranda-Begay is heading to Tucson, Ariz., where he has spoken to family members,” a TPD statement says.

Kane is described as being around 4 feet 5 inches tall, 130 pounds, with greenish brown eyes and short, black hair.

When last seen, Kane was wearing a black jacket, black sweats and black Nike shoes, and carrying a black Champion backpack.

If you have any information, Taylorsville police ask you to contact their non-emergency dispatch number, 801-840-4000, and reference case TY23-10249.