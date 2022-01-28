Taylorsville Police K-9 Cowboy rounds up suspects

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah, Jan. 27, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Taylorsville Police Department could not resist a chance to share its pride in two of its own who took suspects into custody recently.

“Our TVPD K-9 unit has been working diligently in their training,” says a Taylorville Police tweet issued Thursday.

“Recently, Officer Hayden Hoffman and his K-9 companion, Cowboy, were put to the test. Two burglary suspects had attempted to conceal themselves in insulation while hiding within a void of a wall.”

Then a follow-up tweet.

“But this did not fool Cowboy, who was alerted to the human odor. Given the presence of our K-9 unit, the suspects opted to give themselves up and were taken safely into custody. Great job Officer Hoffman and Cowboy!”